Police arrest 12 suspects over killing of officer in Lagos

Bankole Abe

1min read

THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested 12 suspects over the murder of a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Kazeem Abode.

Abode was killed during a raid on criminal hideouts at Ajao Estate in the Isolo area of Lagos on September 23.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Adekunle Ajisebutu disclosed in a statement that the suspects were arrested after thorough investigations.

“The arrest of one Ismaila Abdullahi Haruna, aged 23 years, and 11 other suspects was made possible as a result of a four-week intensive but diligent investigation carried out by crack detectives of the command,” the statement said.

Ajisebutu further disclosed that the suspects have confessed to the crime.

“During interrogation, the suspects gave a blow-by-blow account of how the brutal attack on the deceased police officer and other injured police officers was carried out and the criminal roles each played.

“Their arrest was facilitated by credible, actionable intelligence,” the statement added.

The police spokesman assured that the command would ensure diligent prosecution of the case.

He also thanked the family of the deceased for their patience and understanding.

Abode, a lawyer, was killed about six months to his retirement from the Nigerian Police Force.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

