Police detain Osun SSG, five others over alleged electoral offences

THE Osun State Police Command has arrested and detained the Secretary to the Osun State Government (SSG), Teslim Igbalaye, and five others following a raid on his residence in Osogbo, the state capital.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, the command said officers acted on intelligence indicating that members of a suspected criminal gang were hiding at a location in Osogbo before carrying out what it described as a lawful raid.

“The operation also led to the arrest of the following suspects: Hon Igbalaye Teslim ‘m’ 47years, One Akande Taiwo ‘m’ 60years, Oladele Abiodun ‘m’ 38years, Adeyemo Lukman ‘m’ 45years, Olaoye Muftau ‘m’ 50years, Aderemi Musliu ‘m’ 40years,” Ojelabi said.

He said the operation led to the arrest of Abiodun, who was described as a wanted suspect on the command’s watchlist in connection with alleged criminal offences.

“During the operation, officers recovered exhibits comprising cash sum of four million eight hundred and ten thousand, five hundred naira (N4,810,500), one Dynabook laptop, one photocopy machine, one printer, two Voter’s Cards and a voter register for Wards 1-15,” he added.

The police spokesperson disclosed that all recovered items had been taken into custody for forensic examination and further investigation.

“The recovery of the cash and the register containing voters’ details raises serious concerns regarding possible electoral offences and other criminal activities,” he said.

The command said investigators were examining possible offences, including voter bribery contrary to Section 121 of the Electoral Act, 2022, criminal conspiracy, harbouring or concealing a wanted suspect, as well as any other offences that might emerge from the investigation.

Ojelabi added that investigators would work to identify all individuals connected to the recovered exhibits, determine the source and intended use of the funds, and establish whether any wider criminal enterprise existed.

He stressed that no individual, regardless of political office, social status or affiliation, is above the law and assured that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the Constitution after investigations are concluded.

Ojelabi also appealed to residents to remain calm, be law abiding and continue providing credible information to security agencies to support crime prevention and ensure peaceful, free and credible electoral processes.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Government has condemned the operation, accusing the Nigeria Police Force of unlawfully invading the residence of the Secretary to the State Government without obtaining a search warrant.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the state government alleged that a combined team of police officers led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations stormed the SSG’s residence and arrested those found on the premises.

The state government maintained that the operation was carried out without due process.