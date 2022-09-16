Police discover Indian hemp farm in Abuja, arrest suspect

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has discovered an Indian hemp farm in Abuja and arrested a suspect, Thaddeus Joseph.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, the arrest and discovery followed receipt of credible information that the suspect had cultivated a large farm of leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa on a piece of land at Godab Estate in the Life camp area of the FCT.

“On Thursday 15th of September 2022, we perfect necessary arrangements for the forwarding of exhibits and a suspected peddler of prohibited substances by the name Thaddeus Joseph to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“The Thirty-two (32 ) years old male resident of Kado Estate Area of the FCT was arrested for the offence of being in possession of a commercial amount of leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa on the 7th of September 2022 at about 3pm.

“Consequent upon the above, a Team of the Command’s Intelligence Assets attached to the Anti-Narcotics Section swung into action and apprehended the suspect, which led to the discovery of the farm and removal of the exhibits.

“Upon the arrest, the suspect, in a voluntary statement, confessed to having been in practice for about Two (2) years. The suspects and exhibits are being transferred for onward investigation/prosecution.”

The command said investigation had been intensified to track down the supply chain and other criminal affiliations to the suspected criminal enterprise.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, urged youths and residents to eschew drugs and prohibited substance-related crimes.

Babaji also noted that involvement in the “production and consumption” of such substances was not just a crime against the law, but also against oneself.

The Commissioner reassured the good people of the territory of the command’s unalloyed commitment to the sustenance of the war against crime and criminality till it is brought to the barest minimum.