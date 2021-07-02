We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Katsina State Police Command on Thursday thwarted a kidnap attempt in the Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement released on Friday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Gambo Isah said some gunmen invaded the area in a bid to abduct residents for ransom.

However, the report of the invasion was received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Dandume Police Division.

Isah disclosed that the DPO led a team of police officers and laid ambush along possible exit routes available to the bandits in Sabuwa Local Government Area.

“The team engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them. The doggedness, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the police officers made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degree of bullet wounds,” the Katsina State Police Command spokesman said in the statement.

Isah also said that nine people who had been abducted by the bandits were rescued by the police.

“In the course of profiling the scene, all the nine abducted persons were rescued unhurt and some GSM phones and food items stolen from the village by the hoodlums were also recovered,” he said.

The police command urged members of the public to cooperate with security agents by providing credible information on terrorists and their collaborators.

The statement added that the command assured members of the public of its commitment to the ongoing battle against banditry and terrorism in the country.