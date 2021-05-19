We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Zamfara State Police Command says that an attack on the Dansadau district in Maru Local Government Area of the state was foiled by security operatives on Wednesday.

Spokesperson of the Command Mohammed Shehu confirmed this in a telephone conversation with The ICIR, stating that the invasion of Dansadau district by terrorists was repelled by joint efforts of the police and other security agencies.

”The attacks in Dansadau was not successful, because the police in collaboration with other security agencies like the military, had mobilised to engage the bandits and repel the attacks,” he said.

Shehu also confirmed reports of the kidnap of 18 travellers along the Dansadau- Gusau Road on the same day, stating that the Police Tactical Search and Rescue Team, deployed by the commissioner of police, were exploring the surrounding bushes in an attempt to rescue the kidnapped victims.

“We are taking precautions in the rescue operation, so as not to harm or endanger the lives and the safety of the kidnap victims,” he said.

Dansadau district has witnessed rising spate of terrorist attacks in the past few months.

Residents have continued to live in fear of the attacks, which have led to a restriction of movement in some parts of the state.

According to a report, at least 20 people were killed in reprisal attacks between the terrorists and vigilante groups barely a month ago.

The inhabitants had described the efforts of the state government and security agents as inadequate, adding that the attacks and kidnaps in Dansadau area had persisted because security agents seldom responded to distress calls.