Police intercept cache of live cartridges in Lagos, arrest suspects

Mustapha Usman
Retrieved live cartridges by Lagos Police Command
THE Lagos State police command said it has intercepted two commercial buses loaded with large quantities of live cartridges, three dismantled motorcycles and some personal effects at Poromope Estate, Ikorodu, Lagos State. 

A statement issued today by the Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said three suspects have been arrested in connection with the interception.

The statement read, “Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects, Tukur Abdullah ‘m’ aged 35, Muazu Telim ‘m’ aged 50 and Dahiru Idris ‘m’ aged 36 were on their way to Katsina State.

“The suspects, recovered exhibits, as well as the vehicles, with registration numbers KMC 438 YK and KMC 394 XF have been transferred to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja, for further investigations.”

Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

