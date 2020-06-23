Police make U-turn on APC Secretariat, say complex not sealed off

THE Nigerian Police on Tuesday denied sealing off the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as a result of leadership crisis rocking the party.

There were reports earlier Tuesday that police personnel had sealed off the APC National Secretariat located on Blantyre Crescent, Wuse 11, Abuja.

Media reports say the sealing off of the complex was on the order of Muhammad Adamu, the Inspector General of Police who it was gathered was scheduled to meet with the leadership of the party.

But the police in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon clarified that security personnel were deployed to the party’s secretariat to maintain peace and ensure there was no breakdown of law and order at the secretariat.

“The deployment is a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat,” the statement said.

“The presence of police personnel at the Secretariat is not to seal-up the Complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat,” the police added.

The police further stated that members of the APC as well as staff of the Secretariat were at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the Secretariat as always.

The ICIR, reports that the ruling party has been engulfed by leadership crisis following the ruling of an Abuja Appeal Court last week that upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

While the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party adopted Abiola Ajibola, a former governor of Oyo State and Deputy National Chairman South West of the party as acting Chairman, Victor Giadom, the South South National Deputy Chairman of the party is laying claim to the seat.