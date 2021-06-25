We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said they had commenced moves to rescue a former Kogi State lawmaker Friday Makama, who was kidnapped in Abuja on Wednesday.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command Mariam Yusuf disclosed this in an interview with The ICIR on Friday.

“The command has launched a strategic operation to rescue the victims unhurt,” she said.

Makama, who was at the hotel with some of his kinsmen for a community function, was abducted along with eight others at the Hilltop International Premium Hotel at Tuga-Maje in Gwagwalada.

The incident occurred at about 11.30 pm.

The gunmen, who were about 15 in number, reportedly fired gunshots in the air all through the operation.

Narrating what happened, the hotel manager Adejoh Maquile said he barely escaped death in the course of the shooting.

“I counted about 45 pellets of bullets and among them were some with military colour. I would have been dead but had to dodge the bullet. The walls of the hotel were riddled with bullets.

“The security man was shot and was taken along with them. Also taken along are the accountant of the hotel and a female fun seeker. These are the ones I can account for. They are nine but there could be others,” Maquile said.