Police rescue Adelabu’s sister, twin sons as abducted Oyo students remain in captivity

THE Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of the younger sister of former Minister of Power and 2027 governorship aspirant, Adebayo Adelabu, and her twin sons, three days after they were abducted by gunmen in Ibadan.

The rescue comes as dozens of students and teachers abducted in the state remain in captivity.

Confirming the development to The ICIR on Saturday night, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the victims had regained their freedom.

“They have been rescued unhurt,” Osifeso told The ICIR.

Olayinka, however, has not provided the details surrounding the rescue operation as of press time but promised to release an official statement soon.

However, Arise Television quoting police sources, stated Adelabu’s sister, Olaide John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were rescued during a late-night operation carried out at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the police, sustained intelligence gathering and tactical pressure mounted on the kidnappers forced a confrontation with security operatives, leading to the successful rescue of the victims.

Two suspected kidnappers were killed during a gun duel with police operatives, while two firearms were recovered from the gang.

The ICIR reported that John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons were abducted on Wednesday, June 3, at the Elewura area of Challenge in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area.

The victims were travelling from their residence to connect to the expressway when armed men intercepted their vehicle and whisked them away.

Following the abduction, the Oyo State Police Command said it deployed tactical teams and other operational units to track down the kidnappers. The victims’ vehicle was later recovered during the investigation.

The latest rescue came amid heightened concerns over insecurity in Oyo State following the abduction of pupils and staff from schools in Oriire Local Government Area, 22 days ago.

The attacks, which prompted nationwide protests by the Nigeria Union of Teachers and other Nigerians, involved armed men storming schools, killing a teacher and abducting about 40 pupils and seven teachers.