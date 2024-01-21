Police rescue another kidnapped victim in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it had rescued another kidnapped victim in the nation’s capital.

The command also said it captured one of the kidnappers.

The Police public relations officer, Josephine Adeh, a superintendent of Police, disclosed these in a statement it made available to The ICIR on Sunday, January 21.

She said the victim was rescued in Sauka, in the FCT.

The ICIR reports that Sauka is one of the sprawling villages in the nation’s capital.

The community faces the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) headquarters.

Many NSCDC, NIS, Air Force and Nigeria Correctional Service staff live in Sauka and constitute a chunk of the community’s population.

The latest development in Sauka further confirms kidnapping epidemic hitting the Nigerian capital.

In an earlier report on Sunday (today), The ICIR reported how the FCT Police command rescued the remaining five girls of the Al-Kadriyar family who were kidnapped earlier this month by bandits in the Bwari area of the FCT, in Kajuru forest, Kaduna state.

Also, in a related report on Sunday, The ICIR reported the FCT Police command dismissing claims of a kidnapping incident at River Park Estate in Abuja.

This organisation reports that the incidence of kidnapping and other forms of insecurity of lives and property have continued to plague Nigeria’s seat of power, with the term “kidnapping epidemic” gaining more traction among residents.

Insecurity has been a long-standing crisis in the FCT. In this report in 2022, The ICIR detailed numerous insecurity incidents the city had confronted when the former Police commissioner, Sadiq Abubakar, assumed office.

In her statement on Sunday, the FCT Police spokesperson said of the case in Sauka, “In a continued effort to rid FCT of criminality, Police operatives attached to Iddo Divisional Headquarters on Sunday 21st January 2024, at about 1130hrs rescued another kidnapped victim, one Suleiman Sabo, ‘m’, from Kidnappers in Sauka, along Airport Road, Abuja.

“In the rescue operation, one Muhammad Abel, ‘m’, aged 32 from Kogi state was equally apprehended and one LAR rifle with ten rounds of life ammunition recovered from him.”

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Adeh revealed that the victim sustained some injuries from the kidnappers and was receiving medical attention at a health facility.

He would be reunited with his family once certified fit by the medical team, she said.

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Haruna Garba, again pledged the command’s commitment to rid the FCT of criminality and maintain peace for all.

“He equally urges residents to keep up swift rendition of distress calls and promptly report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352,” she added.