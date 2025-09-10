Police rescue children from violent father armed with a gun

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued three children from their 45-year-old father, David Tersoo, who was armed with a pump-action gun.

The FCT police command, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer (PRO) Josephine Adeh, on September 10, 2025, said the police received a distress call about an assault on an eight-year-old girl, her three-year-old sister, and their mother.

“The mother had been forced out of the house in the middle of the night with her nine-month-old baby.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, promptly deployed the DPO Mpape Division and operatives of the Command’s Gender Unit to the scene, where, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs, the children were rescued. One of them was found with visible bruises. Their mother was later traced and placed in protective custody with her children,” the police stated.

The police said they identified the suspect as Tersoo, a contractor with a history of abuse.

According to the police, Tersoo had locked himself behind a bulletproof door while armed, but after sustained efforts, operatives arrested him without casualties.

Recovered items included a pump-action firearm, white powder, and other suspected illicit substances.

Tersoo was later taken for drug testing as part of ongoing investigations.

Police said investigations continue and promised to release additional updates.

FCT Police CP, Adewale, commended the Ministry of Women Affairs and neighbours whose quick actions prevented tragedy.

He advised victims of domestic violence to report abuse without apprehension.

The command said it remains committed to protecting lives, ensuring justice, and tackling all forms of abuse.