back to top

Police rescue children from violent father armed with a gun

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Police rescue children from a violent father armed with a gun
A rifle allegedly seized from David Tersoo. Image courtesy of FCT Police Command
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued three children from their 45-year-old father, David Tersoo, who was armed with a pump-action gun.

The FCT police command, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer (PRO) Josephine Adeh, on September 10, 2025, said the police received a distress call about an assault on an eight-year-old girl, her three-year-old sister, and their mother.

“The mother had been forced out of the house in the middle of the night with her nine-month-old baby.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, promptly deployed the DPO Mpape Division and operatives of the Command’s Gender Unit to the scene, where, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs, the children were rescued. One of them was found with visible bruises. Their mother was later traced and placed in protective custody with her children,” the police stated.

The police said they identified the suspect as Tersoo, a contractor with a history of abuse.

According to the police, Tersoo had locked himself behind a bulletproof door while armed, but after sustained efforts, operatives arrested him without casualties.

Recovered items included a pump-action firearm, white powder, and other suspected illicit substances.

Tersoo was later taken for drug testing as part of ongoing investigations.


     

     

    Police said investigations continue and promised to release additional updates.

    FCT Police CP, Adewale, commended the Ministry of Women Affairs and neighbours whose quick actions prevented tragedy.

    Read Also:

    ABDUCTION: FCT Police command confirms release of Aishat, kidnapped daughter of PDP Chieftain
    Abuja residents trek long distances to work as police cordon off road leading to Appeal Court
    Air Force officer in child trafficking scandal, accomplice knew my abducted child – Mother
    Ameerah: Police react to alleged kidnap of 17 persons in Abuja

    He advised victims of domestic violence to report abuse without apprehension.

    The command said it remains committed to protecting lives, ensuring justice, and tackling all forms of abuse.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement