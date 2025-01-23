Police rescue kidnapped retired AIG’s wife, recover ransom, weapons

THE Police have rescued the wife of a retired assistant inspector-general of police (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu, from kidnappers.

Odumosu’s wife was abducted outside her residence in Ogun State on Friday. January 17.

The police in a statement on Thursday, January 23, said it neutralised the kidnappers in the process and recovered the ransom paid.

The police in the statement signed by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the Ogun State Police Command commenced a thorough investigation and targeted the kidnappers with the support of the Force Headquarters technical intelligence platforms.

He said command operatives engaged in extensive surveillance of the creeks surrounding Arepo, gathering crucial information to track down the assailants.

“Their efforts culminated in a raid on January 23, 2025, at around 06:45 am. The intelligence-led operation took the police to a creek in the swampy area of Ikorodu where the kidnappers were reportedly planning their next attack.

“Upon arrival, the operatives encountered the kidnappers, who opened fire. In the ensuing confrontation, two of the gunmen were neutralised, while four others fled the scene, abandoning their operational weapons,” Adejobi stated.

According to him, the victim was rescued within the swampy creeks during the operation, unharmed.

He said she was undergoing medical evaluation and had since been reunited with her family.

He added that the police also recovered four Ak-47 rifles, three locally made single barrel rifles, ammunition of various calibres, and N10,000,000 ransom previously demanded by the kidnappers.

Adejobi said the inspector-general of police, (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun commended the Ogun State commissioner of police, Lanre Ogunlowo, and his operatives for their display of gallantry in the successful operation.

The ICIR reports that the victim’s husband served in the Force for 32 years.

He was the commander of the Lagos anti-crime Rapid Response Squad and the Special Environmental Unit of the Lagos police.

He later served as the Lagos State commissioner of police and retired from the Force in 2022.