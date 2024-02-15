Police sack inspector, recommend 2 ASPs for dismissal over extortion

Police
Police sack inspector, recommend two ASPs for dismissal over extortion
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the sack of Michael Odey, an inspector, for extorting a man of $3,000 in the state.

His dismissal came a month after the conclusion of his orderly room trial.

Odey was one of three police officers charged with extorting $3,000 from a man in the state.

The officer’s dismissal was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson for Rivers Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko.

Part of the statement reads, “After a thorough investigation, two officers have been officially queried and recommended for dismissal as per established procedures. This recommendation has been swiftly forwarded to the Force Secretary (FORSEC) for necessary action.

“Inspector Michael Odey’s case has progressed with the conclusion of orderly room proceedings. The findings have been reviewed by AIG Alifa Omata, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Yenagoa, who has upheld the recommendation of dismissal from the Force, and has been relieved of his duty, Effective February 7 2024.”

The statement stated that the recommendations for firing the other two Assistant Superintendent Police (ASPs) who were charged with Odey had also been sent to the Inspector General of Police’s Office due to their rank.

Following the disclosure of information regarding the alleged corrupt acts of the  officers on his X handle by human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu from Delta, the three officers were detained and paraded in January on charges of extortion.

The Rivers Police Command encouraged residents to promptly report any misconduct by law enforcement agents and be rest assured that their complaints would be handled with utmost seriousness.

The Police Service Commission approved the demotion of ten officers and terminated seven senior officers on October 4, 2022, for alleged excessive misconduct.

According to the PSC, one SP was retired in the public interest, five ASPs, one Superintendent of Police, and a Chief Superintendent of Police were among the personnel fired.

The NPF, on April 13, 2023, fired three officers due to their excessive indiscipline, abuse of authority, mishandling of weapons, and waste of live ammunition.

The police were escorting a Kano artist and were identified on camera as Abdullahi Badamasi, Isah Danladi, and Dahiru Shuaibu.

 

