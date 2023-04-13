Police dismiss three officers over misuse of firearms

THREE policemen have been dismissed by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over offenses bordering on misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline and wastage of live ammunition.

The officers were attached to a popular Kano-based musician Dauda Kahutu Rarara.

The development followed a viral video of the officers shooting in the air while escorting the musician despite being surrounded by civilians.

The incident sparked angry reactions from many Nigerians on the social media and also drew the attention of the Police Public relations officer Olumuyiwa Adejob, who said the men would be sanctioned.

Subsequently, The ICIR reported that the three policemen were arrested and would face trial.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the Force PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday, April 13, disclosed that the trio were found guilty of the charges.

The statement read: “Subsequent to complaints and findings on video evidence widely circulated on Friday 7th April, 2023, on social media of high-handedness, unprofessional conduct, and misuse of firearms against some policemen from Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano, and a follow-up orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal, three officers from the SPU Base 1 Kano have been dismissed for the offences of discreditable conduct to wit misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition.

“The trio, Inspr. Dahiru Shuaibu, Sgt. Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sgt. Isah Danladi were attached to a musician in Kano on escort duties. In the course of their duty on Friday 7th April, 2023 at Kahutu Village, Katsina State, the officers repeatedly fired shots from their official firearms into the air despite police policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure and relevant Force Orders; and disregarding the possible risk to the crowd at the location which included children.

“The act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also embarrassing to the Force and the nation at large.”

The Force further warned all officers to ensure they carry out their duties in line with the extant laws to avoid running foul of its provisions and attracting attendant sanctions.

It also tasked its supervising officers to ensure continuous and detailed lectures of their with all necessary standard operating procedures.

Cases of dismissal in the past

In June, 2022, The ICIR reported that about 258 policemen have been punished following complaints received from citizens by the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) of the Nigeria Police Force since 2015.

The report stressed that 31 policemen were also dismissed while eight others were subjected to orderly room trials based on complaints received.

According to the CRU, a total of N55.6 million was returned to the owners after being recovered from defaulting policemen since the inception of the unit.

Similarly, a police officer attached to the Dolphin Divisional Police Headquarters, Lagos, Opeyemi Kadiri, was sacked for gross misconduct and other offences.

The police said the sacked corporal’s behaviour violated the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba.

Adejobi stated, “The dismissed officer, who enlisted into the force on 6th December, 2016, was caught searching a commuter’s phone by the roadside, contrary to the directive of Usman Alkali Baba, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), to that effect.

“He equally assaulted the commuter, who attempted to bring the order to his notice. His dismissal takes effect from today the 12th of August, 2022.”

The ICIR in October 2022 reported how the Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the demotion of seven senior officers and reduced the ranks of 10 others.

A statement issued by the PSC Head, Press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani, explained that the punitive measures were based on gross misconduct of the errant officers.

The ICIR gathered that seven police officers were also dismissed in Imo State in December, 2022.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, said the dismissal of the officers followed series of complaints to the commissioner of police in Imo State against the officers by some residents.

Abattam said the complainants accused the police officers of brutality, harassment, extortion and illegal checking of their mobile phones.

Several other policemen have been dismissed over misconduct and unprofessional behaviour by the NPF.