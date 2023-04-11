30.1 C
Abuja

Policemen attached to Kano musician, Rarara, arrested for misconduct

Bankole Abe
Police escorts of Kano musician, Rarara on parade at the Police HQ for firing into the air. Courtesy; @Princemoye1 on Twitter

POLICEMEN attached to attached to a popular Kano-based musician Dauda Kahutu Rarara have been arrested for shooting in the air in front of civilians, including children.

It was gathered that the policemen engaged in the act as a form of amusement.

In a viral video, the policemen were seen firing into the air, surrounded by civilians while escorting the musician.

In a tweet on Tuesday, April 11, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the policemen will face trial for their actions.

“KANO FIRING: Sgt. Abdullahi Badamasi (on mufti, fired a pistol; Sgt. Isah Danladi; and Inspr. Dahiru Shuaibu (fired the rifle). These are the men caught on the video firing into the air in Kano. They reported today, Tuesday 11th April, at the Force Headquarters Abuja for trial.

“The trial is ongoing. We will update the Public as soon as the trial is over. Thanks,” Adejobi tweeted.

The Force Headquarters had earlier said the policemen had been identified and are in detention in Kano, where they serve.

“We have commenced necessary disciplinary actions on them. They will interview the IGP in Àbuja on Tuesday. Definitely, they won’t go unpunished,” Adejobi said.

Controversy has trailed the musician in recent weeks. Barely an hour after the declaration of result of the Kano State governorship election, some unidentified thugs set the residence of the political singer on fire.

Rara was at the centre stage of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign, singing at various rallies while the campaigns lasted.

In a similar development, Adejobi disclosed in another tweet that the NPF have arrested some policemen that were seen in a viral video on social media harassing a man in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Inspector Adejoh Siaka, Inspector Friday Obaka, and Sgt. Ndiwa Kpuebari from Rivers State. These are the men who slapped a man on the road in Rivers. They reported at the Force Headquarters today. Trial will soon commence. We will update you as soon as possible. Thanks,” he tweeted on Tuesday, April 11.

Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

