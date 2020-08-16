Police say suspected serial Ibadan killer escapes from custody

THE Oyo State Police Command has announced the escape of Sunday Shodipe, a 19-year-old suspected serial killer for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of some female residents in the ancient city of Ibadan.

Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Oyo State State Police Command spokesperson confirmed to The ICIR that Shodipe has escaped from the police custody.

The Police spokesperson did not explain how the suspect managed to escape from the custody on August 11 even as he did not say whether the two other suspects arrested with him are still in police custody.

He said men of the state command have been deployed on access routes to capture the fleeing suspect.

Joe Nwacheukwu, Oyo State Police Commissioner had earlier in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson confirmed the escape of the suspected serial killer.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to state that, the prime suspect in the serial killings at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya Ibadan of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years who was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on 17th July 2020 and later charged to court but remanded in Police custody escaped from lawful custody on 11/08/2020,” the statement read.

“Consequent upon this, the CP wishes to implore the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the Officers and men of the Command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action.”

“He further seizes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information as to the whereabouts of the assailant not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the apprehension of the offender who is now at large.”

The Police launched a manhunt after Nigerians on social media demanded for justice following cases of rape and killings reported in Akinyele area of Ibadan during COVID-19 lockdown.

Shodipe, 19 was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on July 17 in connection with serial killings in the area.

He was later charged to court but remanded in Police custody before he escaped from custody.

One of such cases was that drew condemnation from the public was the gruesome murder of one Barakat Bello in June at Akinyele.

Barakat was raped and hacked to death in her parent’s house. Several other persons have been killed in a similar manner in the area.

Grace Oshiagwu, another was also killed in the same manner in the area.