Police stolen vehicle reporting portal fails to work 24 hours after launch

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
IG of Police, Usman Alkali Baba
THE NIGERIAN Police Force’s stolen vehicle reporting portal is yet to work effectively 24 hours after launch.

The portal was launched on Wednesday, December 7, by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, as a platform for Nigerians to report cases of stolen vehicles as preventive measures to tackle vehicle theft.

Front page of the Police stolen vehicle reporting portal

Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the digitalized platform – Central Motor Registry (CMR) – completed and commissioned by the IGP is situated at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the platform launch followed the “IGP’s quest to ensure a digital environment for policing the country for robust and more proactive measures in crime prevention, investigation, and prosecution”.

“The newly digitalized Central Motor Registry Command Centre will make it possible for members of the Public to report vehicles stolen from as far back as 1st January 2018 and yet-to-be-recovered to input the vehicle details on the online platform to serve as a reliable data point for the possible recovery of the vehicle.

“The platform will also process motor vehicle information to support police operations and efforts toward enhancing national security,” the police spokesperson said.

Adejobi also asked Nigerians and other residents in the country to take advantage of the platform at https://reportcmr.npf.gov.ng to upload their vehicle information on the website with effect from December 7 2022, as a security step for preventing cars from being stolen and re-registered.

Members of the public with vehicles stolen from as far back as January 1, 2018, and yet-to-be-recovered, were asked to input relevant details on the online platform to serve as a reliable data point for the possible recovery of the cars.

The platform would also process motor vehicle information to support police operations and efforts toward enhancing national security.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, several attempts to visit the site to see how it works were unsuccessful.

The portal refused to open after asking the user to input their identification number. Several other users have also reported a similar experience.

However, attempts to get a reaction from the Nigerian Police spokesperson Adejobi were unsuccessful as he did not pick up his calls or respond to messages sent to his phone.

Bankole Abe
