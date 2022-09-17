23.1 C
Abuja

Police teargas Peter Obi’s supporters in Ebonyi

Conflict and SecurityNews
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Ebonyi teargas
Police at Obidients march in Ebonyi State. Credit: Twitter/Punch
Policemen, this morning at the Pastoral Centre, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, sprayed teargas on supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The supporters had gathered at the centre for a rally.

A video, which surfaced online, showed supporters of the presidential candidate fleeing from the effect of the tear gas.

The ICIR learnt that the incident caused heavy human and vehicular traffic on the popular Old Enugu Road, in the capital city, on Saturday morning.

Calls made to the public relations officer, Ebonyi State Police Command, Superintendent Chris Anyanwu, were unanswered as his phone was switched off. Text messages were still unresponded to at the point of filing the report.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Advertisement
