Police teargas Peter Obi’s supporters in Ebonyi

Policemen, this morning at the Pastoral Centre, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, sprayed teargas on supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The supporters had gathered at the centre for a rally.

A video, which surfaced online, showed supporters of the presidential candidate fleeing from the effect of the tear gas.

If anything Happens to any OBidients in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, Hold Dave Umahi responsible! pic.twitter.com/zbncHw9iHS — Chudé (@ChudeMedia) September 17, 2022

The ICIR learnt that the incident caused heavy human and vehicular traffic on the popular Old Enugu Road, in the capital city, on Saturday morning.

Calls made to the public relations officer, Ebonyi State Police Command, Superintendent Chris Anyanwu, were unanswered as his phone was switched off. Text messages were still unresponded to at the point of filing the report.

Sad one the Nigerian Police are currently shooting tear gas on at abakaliki obidients right now in Ebonyi State. #OneMillionMarchForObiAndDatti pic.twitter.com/noH6H5G5We — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) September 17, 2022

