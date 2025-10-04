back to top

Police yet to be served court order on tinted glass permits – PRO

News
IGP appoints Benjamin Hundeyin as Force Public Relations Officer
New police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin
Fatimah QUADRI
THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said they have not recieved the Federal High Court order halting the enforcement of tinted-glass permits.

Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin, made this announcement on Saturday, October 4, in response to an existing court order that restrains the police from arresting or prosecuting motorists with tinted windows.

The ICIR had reported that the Federal High Court, in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025: John Aikpokpo-Martins v. Inspector-General of Police & Nigeria Police Force issued an order on Friday directing the police to suspend enforcement of tinted-glass permits pending the determination of the main case.


     

     

    The court order directed the police to maintain the status quo, suspending any action against motorists until the case is resolved. However, Hundeyin stated on X that the police had not yet been formally served with the order.

    “While we have not been officially served the court order you’re referring to, let me, in the meantime, show point number eight (of the same order) since you left that part out and focused only on point number six. Nigerians deserve a complete picture, not a skewed one,” he wrote while attaching a picture of the court document.

    The clarification came after human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong shared excerpts of the court ruling that restrained the police from enforcing the regulation on tinted glass.

    The police had earlier resumed the permit scheme in April 2023 under the Police Specialised Services Automation Project, following its suspension in 2022.

    Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
    She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

