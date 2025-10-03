Court orders police to suspend tinted glass permit enforcement

THE Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, has ordered the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to suspend enforcement of the controversial tinted glass permit policy, pending the determination of suits challenging its legality.

The interim order, delivered on Friday, October 3, in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025, followed a motion filed by human rights lawyer John Aikpokpo-Martins, who is challenging the constitutionality of the policy.

Justice of the Federal High Court directed the police authorities to “respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter,” effectively halting the nationwide enforcement of the directive.

Kunle Edun, a senior advocate of Nigeria who led the petitioner’s legal team, described the ruling as a significant step toward upholding the rule of law while the substantive issues in the case are being heard.

The ICIR reported that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) cautioned the police against disobeying court processes on the issue.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 3, through its Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL), the association reminded the Force of a pending suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025), challenging the same policy.

The NBA disclosed that copies of the originating summons and a motion for interlocutory injunction were served on the police on September 25, but expressed concern that the authorities went ahead to announce that enforcement would begin on October 2.

“Consequently, we admonish your good office to allow the rule of law to prevail by halting any further attempt to enforce a policy whose legality is a subject for judicial determination,” the NBA stated.

The association further warned that proceeding with the enforcement could amount to contempt of court, adding that disciplinary and contempt proceedings may be initiated against erring officers, including Force spokesperson CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, for statements considered to undermine the judiciary.

The ICIR reports that the tinted glass permit scheme has remained contentious for years. The Police initially suspended issuance of permits in 2022 following widespread complaints of extortion and abuse by officers at checkpoints.

However, in April 2025, the Force announced that it had resumed issuance through the Police Specialised Services Automation Project (POSSAP). The IGP later set August 12 as the compliance deadline, which was extended to October 2.

The police defended the policy, citing the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act of 1991 and national security concerns. But civil rights groups, motorists, and lawyers faulted the initiative, arguing that factory-fitted tinted windows were common and that enforcement created loopholes for corruption.

In Delta and Sokoto States, the Police Commands had only days earlier announced that it would commence full enforcement of the tinted glass regulations on October 2, alongside bans on unauthorised sirens, strobe lights, and defaced number plates.

The development has once again highlighted recurring conflicts between law enforcement practices and constitutional rights.

In its past reports, The ICIR documented how motorists complained of harassment during earlier enforcement drives, with officers demanding bribes or threatening arrest despite the suspension of permits at the time.

Legal experts note that the Warri ruling, reinforced by the NBA’s position, represents another test of the Police Force’s willingness to respect judicial oversight.

Analysts have also argued that if the court’s directive is ignored, it could deepen public mistrust in the institution and expose the Force to contempt proceedings.

Meanwhile, the matter is expected to return to court for further hearing, where the legality of the tinted glass policy will be decided. Until then, the court order remains binding on the Police, requiring full suspension of enforcement, The ICIR reports.