Police extend tinted glass permit enforcement deadline

THE Nigeria Police Force has extended the enforcement deadline for the tinted glass permit requirement to August 12, 2025.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced the extension in a statement released on Saturday by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi. He said the move aims to ensure a more user-friendly and accessible application process.

The statement noted that the extension is part of commitment to “transparent, inclusive, and citizen-focused policing,” and comes as the permit system undergoes ongoing technical and policy reviews.

The police added that the extra time will allow for “enhancements and refinements” to both the physical and digital application processes, including better verification systems and reduced delays.

“The Force has not ignored the voices of Nigerians. Rather, these voices have been instrumental in guiding ongoing reviews of the process to ensure it remains user-friendly, secure, and accessible to all,” the statement said.

The force advised Nigerians to apply or renew their permits exclusively via the official portal, and report any incidents of extortion or unauthorised charges encountered during the process.

In June 2021, former IGP Usman Baba ordered the suspension of the issuance of permits for tinted glasses and SPY number plates.

The police, however, announced in 2024 that they would restart issuing the tinted glass permits for vehicles.

The force had earlier granted a 30-day grace period to all motorists to regularise their tinted glass permits as it reactivated the digital tinted glass permit platform. The grace period began on May 1, 2025.

The digital permit system, according to the Force, is aimed at improving transparency, addressing longstanding public concerns, and bolstering national security.