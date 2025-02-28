Power outage hits Presidential Villa, other locations – AEDC

NIGERIAN Presidential Villa, including other locations, have been affected by widespread power outage caused by technical faults in some feeders owned by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The AEDC made this known in a statement on Friday, February 28.

It said the technical fault which affected the power supply to some parts of the city in the Abuja metropolis impacted transmission to the locations.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage is due to a technical fault on the feeder serving these areas,” the distribution company (DisCo) said.

The identified areas include CKC Gwagwalada, Kuje Road, Almat Farms, Kiran Farm, Efugo, Kwali Road, L5 Injection Substation, Chukuku Environs, Premium Farm, El-rufai Estate, Daghiri, Kuje Extension, John Calvin Estate, Kings Court, Karmo District, Idu Industrial, Urban shelter Katampe.

Others are Living Faith Church Katampe, Jahi village, Katampe extension, Jahi by Gilmore, Gishiri, Mabushi, Kadokuchi, Navy Estate, Anan House, Jahi Village, NAF Conference, Lake View Phase 1&2, Custom Quarter, Chida Hotel, Dakibiu, Brains and Hammer City Estate, Today Estate, Dape District, Katsina Estate, Paradise Estate, Ochacho Estate, Kafe District, American Embassy Estate, part of Gwarinpa, Zone C War College, Lateef Jakande, Zone E, Zone D, Bestway Hotel, Eterna filling station.

Also affected are Dantata, R3 Injection Sub Station, R4 Injection Sub Station by Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, Lugbe FHA 1, Part of FHA 2, Tudunwada, Master’s Lounge, Total Filling Station, Salem Academy, Environmental, Back of Premier Academy, Old Metro Bakery, Video Club, Pack Well, Unity Hospital, Sector F and surrounding areas R5 Injection Sub Station, Naff Valley Estate Injection Sub Station and surrounding areas.

Appealing to its customers to be patient, the AEDC said it is working to restore power supply to the affected areas.

“Our dedicated technical team is working tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible,” it stated.

Amid this latest outage is that no fewer than 188 locations franchised within the Federal Capital Territory, operating under the AEDC, endured widespread power outages and blackouts caused by various technical faults to its feeders in two months.

These disruptions which occurred within the first two months of this year and affected the power supply to numerous areas, impacted the living conditions and businesses of the people.

Commenting on power sector under-performance at the public presentation of the National Integrated Electricity Policy and Nigeria Integrated Resource Plan on Thursday, February 27, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, lamented the continued decay of infrastructure in the electricity sector.

The ICIR reported the minister who blamed DisCos unwillingness to invest in their networks while also criticised the companies for focusing on short-term profits at the expense of long-term investments.

He further lamented their reluctance to invest in necessary infrastructure and their inability to attract financing due to weak balance sheets have hindered progress.

Adelabu, however, hinted that the ministry is focusing on restructuring the DisCos, and has plans to carry out major reforms to address the poor investment strategies of the DisCos.

The ICIR In January, reported that thousands of Abuja residents faced a two-week outage.

The disruption is due to the relocation of the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).