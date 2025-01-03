back to top

Thousands of Abuja residents face two-week power outage from January 6 – AEDC

Reading time: 1 mins
Energy and Power
Thousands of Abuja residents face two-week power disruption from January 6 - AEDC
Power Grid used to illustrate the report
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THOUSANDS of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents will witness a two-week blackout from Monday, January 6, as the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced an imminent disruption in power supply.

The disruption is due to the relocation of the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)

The AEDC disclosed this in a statement on its official X handle on Friday, January 3.

According to the company, the operation would occur from January 6 to 21.

The statement listed areas to be affected by the outage to include Lugbe, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC Headquarters, Coca Cola, Railway, and Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi.

Parts of Apo, Gudu, Gbazango, Kubwa, Bwari, Jahi, Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi, among others will also experience outages.

The AEDC apologised to affected residents for the inconvenience the disruption would cause.


     

     

    Power outage has been a recurring decimal not only in the FCT but across Nigeria.

    The ICIR reported in December 2024 that businesses and households groaned as Nigeria’s national grid collapsed 11 times between February and December, worsening the country’s electricity crises.

    Each collapse affects households, businesses, and critical sectors like healthcare, where a consistent power supply is essential.

    Read Also:

    AEDC customers to enjoy improved power with completion, installation of additional 33kv feeders
    AEDC decries frequent attacks on facilities, partners security outfits
    AEDC to disconnect police headquarters, army barracks, others over debts
    AEDC, Niger target steady power with new initiative

    The last of such a collapse was recorded on Wednesday, December 11, throwing many parts of the country into darkness.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement