Thousands of Abuja residents face two-week power outage from January 6 – AEDC

THOUSANDS of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents will witness a two-week blackout from Monday, January 6, as the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced an imminent disruption in power supply.

The disruption is due to the relocation of the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)

The AEDC disclosed this in a statement on its official X handle on Friday, January 3.

According to the company, the operation would occur from January 6 to 21.

The statement listed areas to be affected by the outage to include Lugbe, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC Headquarters, Coca Cola, Railway, and Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi.

Parts of Apo, Gudu, Gbazango, Kubwa, Bwari, Jahi, Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi, among others will also experience outages.

The AEDC apologised to affected residents for the inconvenience the disruption would cause.

Power outage has been a recurring decimal not only in the FCT but across Nigeria.

The ICIR reported in December 2024 that businesses and households groaned as Nigeria’s national grid collapsed 11 times between February and December, worsening the country’s electricity crises.

Each collapse affects households, businesses, and critical sectors like healthcare, where a consistent power supply is essential.

The last of such a collapse was recorded on Wednesday, December 11, throwing many parts of the country into darkness.