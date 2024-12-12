Businesses, households groan as Nigeria’s national grid collapsed 11 times since February

NIGERIA’S national grid has collapsed 11 times since February 2024, worsening the country’s electricity crises.

The ICIR reports that each failure affects households, businesses, and critical sectors like healthcare, where a consistent power supply is essential.

The last of such collapse was recorded on Wednesday, December 11, throwing many parts of the country into darkness.

This year’s first grid collapse occurred on February 4, 2024, when the grid’s capacity fell from 2,407 megawatts to just 31 megawatts by midday, eventually reaching zero.

Since then, the grid has continued to break down, including collapses on August 5 and three times in October.

Notably, the October 14 collapse was followed by a partial failure the next day, and another incident on October 19.

The breakdowns highlight the challenges with the country’s outdated power infrastructure, which has repeatedly failed to deliver stable electricity.

On December 6, The ICIR reported how the Senate threatened to reverse the power privatisation.

While criticising the power privatisation and describing it as “fraudulent and exploitative” the Senate said the privatisation plunged Nigeria deeper into darkness, leaving citizens without solutions.

It also condemned operators in the sector, comprising Generation Companies (GenCos), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and Distribution Companies (DisCos), over their inability to deliver reliable electricity, asserting that they had added no significant value to the sector.

Senators’ reactions followed the presentation of a report by the Senate Committee on Power during Thursday’s plenary, which investigated frequent national grid collapses and related issues.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South), who presented the findings, attributed the persistent grid failures to factors such as ageing infrastructure, abandoned projects worth trillions of naira, regulatory inefficiencies, security lapses, lack of modern monitoring systems like supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and inadequate financial oversight.

According to him, despite substantial investments in electricity infrastructure, the grid has suffered 105 collapses over the past decade. He revealed the significant costs incurred during grid failures, particularly in restarting power plants.

He said, “Restarting a plant after a grid collapse (known as a “black start”) is considerably more expensive than normal operations.”

Citing an instance, he disclosed that while running costs for a plant like Azura, Delta, or Shiroro are approximately $105,000, restarting costs can reach $7 million per incident.

The ICIR reports that grid collapses cost Nigeria an estimated ₦42.5 billion for these three plants alone, with broader implications for the entire power sector.

Speaking further at the Senate, Abaribe noted other pressing issues, including operational inefficiencies, abandoned projects, regulatory gaps, security challenges, and the absence of SCADA systems essential for real-time monitoring and management. “Whenever a plant is shut down, they restart the plant and to restart it, which they call a black start, it costs far more than running the plant. “While it costs $105,000 to run the plant, to restart it will cost $7m. So anytime we have a shutdown occasioned by grid collapse, three plants in Nigeria that supply most of our electricity, Azura, Delta and Shiroro, to restart the plant cost Nigeria $25m or ₦42.5 billion and if we expand it to the rest of the operating plants in Nigeria, it is actually not quantifiable. Read Also: DisCo confirms national grid collapse as total blackout hits Nigeria Lagos eyes electricity for all residents in 2036 Most Nigerians thrown in darkness as power grid collapses again National grid collapses 3rd time in one week “Aging infrastructure has been identified as a critical factor contributing to frequent grid failures. Many components of the grid are outdated and have not undergone necessary maintenance or upgrades, leading to increased vulnerability to failures”, he added. In his contribution to the debate, Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), faulted the privatisation policy as flawed and exploitative, stating it imposed undue financial burdens on Nigerians. He said, “The Discos are out for profit while they make our people suffer. I never imagined that a private person would collect money for services he did not render and Nigerians are helpless.” He recalled a personal experience of having to purchase a transformer and pay for its installation, only for it to become the property of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). Oshiomhole called for a comprehensive review of the privatisation policy in line with the administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.” “After the procurement, it becomes the property of AEDC (Abuja Electricity Distribution Company). I even had to pay money from my pocket to connect the transformer to the grid. “We have to revisit this ill-advised privatisation and we are going to advise Mr President in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda, to review the power sector privatisation,” Oshiomhole suggested.