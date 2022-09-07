Poynter, PolitiFact organise fact-checking festival

THE Poynter and PolitiFact are organising ‘United Facts of America and are inviting registrations to its Festival of Fact-Checking’.

The event is slated for September 27, 2022, to September 29, 2022.

This three-day online festival of fact-checking will offer forward-thinking discussions about the role of facts in everyday life with the nation’s top experts in media, politics, technology and counterintelligence.

Discussions will provide context and clarity on America’s most pressing issues leading up to the midterm elections like inflation, privacy, climate change, misinformation, and more.

Anyone interested in fact-checking is invited to attend this virtual program.

General admission costs US$50. Discounts are available for organisations’ members.

Registration is open and interested persons can register here.