24.6 C
Abuja

Poynter, PolitiFact organise fact-checking festival

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
United Facts of America: A festival of fact-checking
United Facts of America: A festival of fact-checking
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Poynter and PolitiFact are organising ‘United Facts of America and are inviting registrations to its Festival of Fact-Checking’.

The event is slated for September 27, 2022, to September 29, 2022. 

This three-day online festival of fact-checking will offer forward-thinking discussions about the role of facts in everyday life with the nation’s top experts in media, politics, technology and counterintelligence.  

Discussions will provide context and clarity on America’s most pressing issues leading up to the midterm elections like inflation, privacy, climate change, misinformation, and more.  

Anyone interested in fact-checking is invited to attend this virtual program. 

General admission costs US$50. Discounts are available for organisations’ members. 

Registration is open and interested persons can register here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi
- Advertisement -

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Twenty-three Nigerian businesses among 60 African startups to receive Google $4m grant

TWENTY-THREE Nigerian businesses are among 60 African startups that will receive $4 million grant...
Education

ASUU: FG approves 35% salary increase for professors, 23.5% for lecturers

AS part of measures to end the nearly seven-month-old strike by the Academic Staff...
Elections

Obi denies receiving $150m Diaspora funding

LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has denied receiving $150 million from the...
News Analysis

[ANALYSIS] East African footballers are a rarity on the global stage: we analysed why

By Christian Ungruhe, University of Passau When Tanzania’s national football hero Mbwana Ally Samatta signed...
Environment

Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Osogbo in ruins, overtaken by goats

THE Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, the Osun State, once held promise for...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTwenty-three Nigerian businesses among 60 African startups to receive Google $4m grant

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.