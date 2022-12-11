19.1 C
Premium Times’ Hassan Adebayo wins 2022 WSIJ Award

Media News
Tayo ODUNLAMI
The head of the Investigative and Data desk of the Premium Times,  Hassan Adebayo, has been declared the winner of the 2022 Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting.

At the award event, the 17th edition, which held  at the NECA House in Lagos, Adebayo won the ultimate WSIJ prize for a series of news reports he did on the Pandora Papers, an expose on questionable offshore deals by some influential Nigerians.

Adebayo also won the award for the Online category with the same entry.

Category winners included the deputy general editor of the Daily Trust newspaper, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, who won in the Television category with his entry, ‘Nigeria’s Banditry: The Inside Story.’

Juliana Francis of the New Telegraph newspaper won in the Print category with her entry on how the police truncate justice for victims of rape, while Deji Lambo of The Punch newspaper won in the Photo category with his entry showing cowhides (ponmo), a favourite meal of many Nigerians, being processed by burning tyres.

Victor Asowata of THE WILL newspaper won the Editorial cartoon category with his entry, ‘Weaponised Poverty.’

Two women –  Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Director, Advocates Research and Documentation Center, and Stella Din-Jacobs, Director of News at TVC – were given honorary awards for their contributions to the jourba

Tayo ODUNLAMI
