Premium Times publisher becomes first African Fellow of Poynter Institute

Media News
Theophilus Adedokun
THE PUBLISHER of Premium Times and founder of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) Dapo Olorunyomi has emerged as the first African Fellow of the Poynter Institute’s Media Transformation Challenge Fellowship.

Olorunyomi became the first African to be selected to join the programme as a fellow seventeen years after the Institute commenced its Media Transformation Challenge Fellowship programme.

He would join 26 other leaders and senior media executives drawn across the globe as 2023 Media Transformation Challenge Fellows.

Introduced in 2007, the Poynter Fellowship is a year-long program which has recorded more than 350 alumni around the globe.

Others selected for the fellowship includes CNN’s Anika Palm, BBC’s Ravin Sampat, and Los Angeles Times’ Angel Jenning.

Fellows began the MTC program on Monday, January 9 with coaching staff who will bring extensive experience in developing for-profit and non-profit journalism business models and mentoring.

Also, selected fellows will identify and pursue their most significant business performance challenges with help from MTC’s trademark tools, concepts, coaches, peer group and alumni network.

Furthermore, the program is focused on helping newer enterprises to deploy quality journalism to strengthen relationships, build audiences, deliver audience impact, build capacity and gain financial strength with innovating new business model across fault lines of race and class.

The Poynter Institute, a leading institute of the media industry, fact checking and media literacy education is a school that extensively teaches and writes about journalism and the media industry.

The Institute is a gold standard in journalistic excellence and dedicated to the preservation and advancement of press freedom in democracies worldwide.

Through the Poynter; Journalists, newsrooms, businesses, big technological corporations and citizens have gathered to address critical issues and find sustainable solutions that promote trust and transparency in news and meaningful public discourse.

