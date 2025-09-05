back to top

Presidency blames private investors for CNG price hike

Reading time: 2 mins
News
Presidency blames private investors for CNG price increment
The image shows the process of converting a vehicle to CNG use.
Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH

AMID mixed feelings expressed by motorists over the hike in the price of compressed natural gas (CNG), the Presidency has blamed the latest increment on private investors.

Reacting to the hike, the Presidency, through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative’s (PCNGI) Brands and Corporate Communications Manager, Matilda Johnson, said the increment in the price resulted from the activities of private investors.

The PCNGI stated this in a statement issued on Thursday, September 4.

It said, “It must also be emphasised that the recent pump price adjustments announced by certain operators are purely private-sector decisions and not the outcome of any government directive or policy.”

The PCNGI described the reports attributing the upward review of prices to the government as misleading.

The statement reads in part, “The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) wishes to address recent misleading and outright false reports suggesting that the Federal Government has removed subsidies or increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). This is incorrect.

“For absolute clarity: while pricing matters fall under the purview of the appropriate regulatory agencies, no directive or policy has been issued by the Federal Government to alter CNG pump prices.”

It further disclosed that the mandate of PiCNG, as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was to catalyse the development of the CNG mobility market and ensure the adoption of a cheaper, cleaner, and more sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel across the country.

The initiative (the PCNGI), the office stated, attracted close to one billion dollars in private sector investment, underscoring confidence in the market’s potential.

“The Federal Government assures Nigerians that CNG will always remain significantly cheaper, cleaner, and more affordable than PMS and diesel. Our focus remains on deepening CNG penetration nationwide and encouraging broader private sector participation to ensure availability and affordability for all,” it added.

Read Also:

‘Sowore is a person of interest to the DSS’, Presidency justifies his arrest, DSS treatment
2020 Budget: Presidency to spend N4.6 billion on travels, vehicles, and computers
2023 elections under threat except security issues are resolved – CNG
2023: Minister of State for Education resigns hours after Buhari’s order

In July 2024, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) commissioned 12 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations to provide alternative fuel for Nigerians.


     

     

    The ICIR reports that major filling stations, including NIPCO CNG and Mobil, raised their pump prices from N230 to N380 on Monday.

    Despite assurances that it would serve as a good alternative to petrol, many drivers expressed frustration over what they fear could erode the cost advantage of CNG over petrol.

    Hakeem Idris, a ride-hailing driver, described the price hike development as discouraging.

    “Many Bolt drivers spend up to 10 hours in queues or drive long distances just to refill. Now with this sudden increase, the whole idea of CNG being cheaper is at risk,” he said.

    hedeh@icirnigeria.org

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement