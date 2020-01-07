Presidency bows to pressure, reverses suspension of REA MD

Advertisement

PRESIDENT Buhari has reversed the suspension of Managing Director of Rural Electricity Agency (REA), Damilola Ogunbiyi, who was suspended indefinitely over alleged infractions in the agency under her watch.

This was announced on Tuesday on the verified Twitter page of Presidency Nigeria . The Presidency in the Twitter message also acknowledged that Ogunbiyi resigned on December 31, noting that her resignation has been accepted to enable her take up a new role at the United Nations.

This is coming shortly after Aaron Artimas, Special Adviser to Minister of Power, released a press statement where the case of Ogunbiyi’s suspension was described as a move to sanitize the power sector.

In the two-page press statement, several negative words were issued following the suspension of Ogunbiyi, who was the first female to occupy the position.

The statement read in part: “Nigerians have continued to be regaled by a cacophony of noise, alleging victimization and discrimination. The ministry of power should not be responding to such myopic and illogical arguments questioning its discretionary judgements…”

The press release, currently gaining traction on social media, also called out a ‘cabal’ which it accused of sponsoring insidious reports aimed at tarnishing the image of the new minister, Saleh Mamman, who has spent barely six months in his new office.

Recall that backlash erupted over the discharge of Ogunbiyi who was immediately replaced a week after by Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, following the approval of his appointment by President Buhari.

The appointment became controversial and raised question about the qualifications of Ahmad, a former mid-level civil servant.

But Mamman defended it, saying the president has the power to appoint anyone he believes is capable of delivering on his official mandate.

Premium Times in a report identified Ahmad as the son of late Salihijo Mohammed Ahmed, a former managing director of Afri-Project Consortium. It was found that prior to his death on July 7, 1999, Ahmed was a project consultant to the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) then headed by Buhari.