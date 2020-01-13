Presidency commiserates with Niger Republic over 25 soldiers killed in terrorist attack

Advertisement

MUHAMMADU Buhari, Nigerian President has expressed sympathy over the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 25 soldiers of the Niger republic military force on Thursday.

A statement from the Presidency said Buhari through telephone commiserated with the government and people of Niger Republic over terrorist attacks on Chinagodrar that claimed the lives of Nigerien soldiers.

“President Buhari expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims,” the statement read.

Buhari assured the Nigerien President, Mahamadou Issoufou that Nigeria would continue to work with his country and other international partners to defeat terrorism and violent extremism.

In response to the attack, Issoufou sacked Nigerien Army Chief, Ahmed Mohamed because during his two years as the head of the army attacks by militants and religious extremists rose.

After a cabinet meeting on Monday, the government announced it has named a Major-General, Salifou Modi as the new Army Chief.

The step according to the government of Niger Republic is a rethink to combating the fight against militant groups most especially from its western border with Mali and Burkina Faso.

Nigerien military base was attacked in December by militant groups which left over 71 soldiers dead while 12 were injured in the attack.

BBC reports that despite the presence of thousands of regional and foreign troops, militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group (IS) continue to launch series of attacks in the Sahel region of Niger Republic