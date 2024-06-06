Presidency debunks N105,000 new minimum wage proposal

THE Nigerian government has refuted claims that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, proposed N105,000 in the new minimum wage template submitted to President Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, via his X account on Thursday, June 6.

The clarification followed widespread rumours and concern among Nigerians, stemming from a reported proposal of N105,000 new minimum wage by Western Post.

The report, which the platform has now taken down, noted that the template submitted by the Finance Minister proposed a new minimum wage of ₦105,000 (approximately $220 USD) per month for Nigerian workers.

The report also quoted a source noting that President Bola Tinubu was reviewing the proposal, and an official announcement would soon be made.

However, Onanuga described the claim as false, noting that the minister did not present such.

Onanuga wrote: “The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage.

“The contrary story being disseminated is false.”

The ICIR reported that following the 48-hour ultimatum issued by Tinubu, the Finance Minister submitted the projected cost implications of the new minimum wage to the President.

Edun, alongside Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, presented the details to the President in his office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 6.

Confirming the submission while addressing State House correspondents after meeting with the President, Edun noted that “there is no cause for alarm.”

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





Previously, the government had proposed a minimum wage of ₦60,000, which was outrightly rejected by organised labour and resulted in a nationwide strike.

The organised labour embarked on the nationwide strike on Monday, June 3, shutting down the nation, including its banks, airports, schools, power and train stations.

However, on Tuesday, June 4, the president of the TUC, Festus Osifo, announced that the strike had been ‘relaxed’ for one week after a joint extraordinary national executive council meeting of the unions.

The announcement followed an agreement reached by the labour leaders with the federal government’s delegation at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja, on Monday night – the day the strike began.

Advertisements