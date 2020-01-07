Presidency responds to CAN, says Boko Haram insurgency not Islamic

Advertisement

BARELY 24 hours after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) described Nigeria’s presidency ‘deaf and dumb’, for being silent over continuous abductions and killings of Christians in northern part of the country, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity responded saying Boko Haram insurgency does not particularly have religious undertone.

The presidential aide, on Tuesday, attributed the terror attacks to social, economic and environmental factors.

“Yet, to continue to see these happenings solely in religious terms – removed from social, economic and environmental factors – simplifies complexities that must be heeded,” Shehu tweeted through his verified handle.

“Not seeing them as they should be is exactly what the terrorists and groups wish: they want Nigerians to see their beliefs as a reason to turn against one another.”

Bayo Oladeji, CAN spokesperson had exclusively spoken with The ICIR, in his reaction to efforts being made by the Christian group to ensure the safe release of Boko Haram abducted clergy – Rev. Lawan Andimi.

Oladeji challenged the Federal Government of being complacent with the current security situation, particularly, as it affects persons of other religions aside from Islam.

But, the federal government emphasised that the nation’s security operatives had been consistent to ensure those abducted by the Boko Haram terrorist groups are safely returned to their families and respective settlements.

He noted that both Christians and Muslims, the two major religious groups in the country should unite to overcome the terrorist attacks.

He further blamed some unidentified leaders and politicians, who he said are making political gains from the nation’s political difference.

“As we fight Boko Haram on the ground, so too must we tackle their beliefs: stability and unity in face of their hatred is itself a rejection of their worldview.

“This government shall never tolerate religious intolerance. We clearly and unambiguously restate our support for the freedom to practice whichever belief you wish. The politicisation of religion – as forbidden by the constitution – has no place in Nigeria.”

Though President Muhammdu Buhari claimed his government has “technically defeated” the insurgents, the terrorist group still holds some parts of the country hostage.

According to a global conflict tracker, managed by Council on Foreign Relations (cfr), not less than 2.5 million persons have been displaced from their homes, over 37, 500 persons killed and nearly 244, 000 citizens of the country became refugees due to the crisis.