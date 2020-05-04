Presidential Task Force Committee reveals cause of mass deaths in Kano, says it is coronavirus

NASIRU Sani Gwarzo, leader of the Presidential Task Force Committee on coronavirus has revealed that COVID-19 is responsible for the mass deaths in Kano, warning that residents of the state should wake up from their slumber.

The revelation puts a lie to the claim of the state government that the deaths in Kano are unconnected with the spread of Coronavirus infection.

Gwarzo disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in the state on Sunday after the ceremony of donation of mobile testing laboratory facilities by Alhaji Aliko Dangote to the Kano State Government.

“Let me inform us that most of the deaths recorded of recent and test carried out showed that Coronavirus was the cause.

“So, before the final report which would be ready in the next one week or few days, it is necessary for people of Kano to wake up from their slumber that this is a serious issue.

“It is not a new thing, countries like America, China, Italy, Spain, England, France and others experienced similar mysterious deaths,” Gwarzo who is a medical doctor announced.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier in the week gave an order to the Gwarzo-led Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to unravel the cause of the mass deaths in Kano as well as contain the spread of the virus in the state.

Recall that concerns over mysterious mass deaths in Kano filled the airwaves during the final weeks of the lockdown order effected by President Muhammadu Buhari.

At first, while residents and doctors raised alarm about the unexplainable mysterious deaths in Kano, the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje had denied the occurrence of unusual deaths, claiming that reports were completely false.

However, his claim was debunked when Sabitu Shuaibu, Kano State Deputy Coordinator of COVID-19 Response Team confirmed that the state had recorded over 640 deaths in one week.

There is no official record for the real number of persons that have died in Kano in the past three weeks.

However, there are several reports proving that the mass deaths began shortly after the state recorded its first COVID-19 case on April 17.

Currently, Kano has a record of 342 cases, representing over a 3,000 percent increase in less than a month of recording its first case.