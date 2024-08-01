Protest: hoodlums, security operatives clash at Lugbe, Abuja

VIOLENCE has erupted in some parts of Lugbe, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as hoodlums and security operatives clashed, The ICIR reports.

The hoodlums were seen burning tyres to stop motorists from plying the major highway that connects the Airport Road and the city.

The action led to panic within the residential area as most shops began to close as early as 6 pm.

The ICIR observed that at the sight of the security operatives, people hurriedly dashed for their homes as they headed in different directions out of fear.

The ICIR also observed that security operatives at the scene fired shots into the air to scare the hoodlums, hence increasing panic within the area.

Although this organisation could not identify which officers of the security agencies fired the shots, it can confirm that the shooting continued for more than an hour.

Some residents who fled the scene said the shots fired were teargas, The ICIR observed that a major part of the highway was enveloped with smoke.

As of the time of filing this report, affected areas include Federal Housing Junction, Berger, Car Wash Junction, and Polcie Signborad Junction.

The development might not be unconnected to the #EndBadGovernance protest which started in most parts of the country, including the FCT, today August 1.

The ICIR reported that similar shootings have occurred in states like Kano, Kaduna, Borno and other parts of the country. These shootings have led to a curfew being declared in Kano, Kaduna and Yobe states.

Also, an unconfirmed number of protesters were reportedly shot in a clash between security operatives and protesters in Suleja, Niger State during the demonstration.

The victims were said to have been shot while security operatives were struggling to disperse a group of protesters who mounted a barricade on a section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway. This barricade left passengers and motorists trapped on the road for hours.