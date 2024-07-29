Protest: NYSC bans corps members from wearing uniforms, suspends CDS, others

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has directed corps members nationwide to stop wearing their uniforms pending when it will review order.

It gave the order following the imminent nationwide protest scheduled for August 1-10 over hunger and other ills plaguing Nigeria.

Similarly, the corps suspended the biometric clearance and the weekly community development services (CDS) for the corps members nationwide.

It also prohibited the corps members from participating in the protest.

These were contained in a circular sent to state coordinators, local government inspectors, and zonal inspectors of the NYSC.

It added that the directive was in addition to an earlier memo reminding corps members of the scheme’s policy prohibiting participation in any form of protest.

“The date for the presumption of these activities will be communicated in due course.

“Due to this postponement of all NYSC activities, all corps members are directed not to wear their uniforms for any reason this week,” the NYSC said.

The NYSC had warned corps members against participating in the planned nationwide protest.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by NYSC Lagos coordinator, Yetunde Baderinwa, on Saturday, July 27.

.Baderinwa insisted that corp members must aim to promote national unity.

The statement said NYSC had a policy prohibiting corps members from engaging in protests and insisted that adherence to this policy was mandatory.

It added that corps members found violating this policy “will face serious disciplinary actions” according to NYSC regulations.

The statement reminded all corps members to adhere strictly to the principles of fostering harmony and cohesion within the country.

“Engaging in such activities goes against the very essence of our mission to propagate national unity,” the statement reads.

Nigerians are getting ready to protest against President Bola Tinubu’s administration over a faltering economy and rapidly rising inflation, which have made the country’s cost of living worse since the President assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The ICIR reported that President Bola Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to shelve the protest, promising to ensure its government find solutions to the socio-economic challenges facing the nation.

Meanwhile, the military, SSS and police have threatened the protest organisers, as the citizens warm up for the demonstration.