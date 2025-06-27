Protests rock Federal Character Commission over chairman’s tenure renewal

A ‘war’ of placards is raging at the headquarters of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) in Abuja, as staff supporting and opposing the Executive Chairperson, Muheeba Dankaka, are engrossed in protests.

The ICIR gathered that the protests are centred around whether or not Dankaka’s tenure, which expires on July 1, 2025, should be renewed by President Bola Tinubu.

While the ‘naysayers’ are kicking against the renewal of her first five-year tenure, describing it as amounting to a “suicide mission”, those in her support are insisting that she should be retained for bringing about reforms to the commission.

Dankaka was confirmed as Chairman of the FCC in June 2020, alongside 35 members nominated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, her tenure has been riddled with controversy, including petitions to anti-corruption agencies, disputes with commissioners, and accusations of centralising power and neglecting due process.

Established by Act No. 34 of 1996 and strengthened by the 1999 Constitution, the FCC is tasked with promoting fairness and equity in the distribution of public posts and socio-economic infrastructure across Nigeria’s diverse regions.

The ICIR reports that the protests commenced on Wednesday, June 26, with the aggrieved staff besieging the commission’s premises with angry chants and displaying anti-Muheeba placards.

Security operatives, including personnel of the State Security Services (SSS) and the Police, took over the premises of the commission’s headquarters in order to keep the situation under control and prevent the protesters from clashing.

Some of the placards read: “Five years of draconic and oppressive administration of Dankaka; We say no to second term ambition”, “No to Sole Administrator in FCC”, “End of Hardship and Agony in FCC”, “BAT, give us a new Chairman” …

Speaking with The ICIR on the development, the Chairman of the Tripartite Union of the FCC, Benson Agbo Ameh, said Muheeba’s five-year tenure had elapsed, but she was carrying on with business as usual.

“In previous cases, after making their valedictory sessions, the executive chairmen ceased to be in the office. But in this case, she refused to quit and has been carrying on with business as usual,” Ameh said.

According to him, Muheeba’s five years’ tenure at the commission was characterised by high-handedness and hardship unleashed on workers who were rendered redundant and denied their welfare.

“For instance, during her five years’ tenure, the benefits of retired staff were not paid for three years, even as subvention was not paid to state offices of the commission to operate. These are among the reasons we are against the renewal of her tenure.”

Another staff member of the commission, a female director, who sought identity protection for fear of being victimised, said renewing her tenure would amount to embarking on a “suicide mission.”

“We don’t want her for a second tenure because she has rendered us redundant. As a deputy director, I practically idle away in my office. She has engaged consultants who took over our jobs; it is only the accounts department that functions, “the source said.

Counter protest

However, The ICIR reports that even as the aggrieved staff prevented the embattled FCC chairman from getting access to her office on Friday, June 27, another group of staff was seen carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs in her support.

One of the placards reads: “Dr Dankaka has put an end to job racketeering at the FCC”, “Dr Muheeba is the best executive chairman in the history of FCC.”

A management staff in support of the embattled chairman, who spoke with The ICIR on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak officially, said the anti-demonstration did not reflect the views or interests of the commission

According to the source, under the “visionary leadership” of Dankaka, the commission has achieved remarkable progress in advancing reforms that have laid a strong foundation for continued growth and success.

“Her leadership has been marked by a steadfast commitment to excellence and integrity, relentless efforts to combat corruption and indiscipline within the commission, and the successful elimination of job racketeering, thereby ensuring merit-based appointments,” the source said.

Contacted via telephone, the executive chairman said she was praying in the Mosque and promised to get back to The ICIR to respond to the issues raised by the protesters after an hour.

However, when reminded after an hour, she sought more time but failed to respond subsequently.