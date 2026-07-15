PSC releases successful applicants’ list for 50,000 police constable recruitment

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has released the names of successful applicants recruited into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as part of the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 constables.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 15, by the Head of Protocol and Public Relations, Torty Kalu, the commission said the successful candidates emerged after the conclusion of what it described as a comprehensive, inclusive, equitable and transparent recruitment exercise conducted with key stakeholders.

According to the PSC, candidates who participated in the recently concluded written examination can check their recruitment status by logging into the official recruitment portal, npfapplication.psc.gov.ng, from 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

The commission said successful applicants would also receive notifications through the email addresses and phone numbers they provided during the application process.

It directed successful candidates to report to their designated police training institutions on dates and times to be communicated later for documentation and medical screening.

The PSC warned that applicants who fail to report within the stipulated period would be deemed to have declined the offer, while those who do not pass the medical examination to be conducted by the police medical team would be disqualified from the training programme.

The commission further advised candidates to report with their training call-up slips, National Identification Number (NIN) slips, Bank Verification Number (BVN) slips, original and photocopies of their academic certificates, alongside other documents and items specified on the recruitment portal.

The recruitment exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Character Commission, the Ministry of Police Affairs, state career and counselling departments, and the Police Community Relations Committee, the statement added.

The recruitment follows President Tinubu’s approval of more than 50,000 police officers as part of broader measures to strengthen the country’s security architecture amid persistent insecurity.

Speaking during his 2026 Democracy Day address, the president said security remained the foundation of democratic governance, stressing that his administration had declared a security emergency and was implementing measures to reinforce the nation’s security framework.

He announced the recruitment of over 50,000 police personnel alongside thousands of military recruits to enhance security operations across the country.

Tinubu also disclosed that the 2026 Appropriation Act allocated ₦5.41 trillion to defence and security. He said the investment and fresh recruitment were aimed at improving the operational capacity of security agencies to combat banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other violent crimes.