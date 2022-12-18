Qatar 2022: Argentina beat France to win World Cup

ARGENTINA are champions of the 2022 World Cup after defeating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi’s two goals and decisiveness in extra time helped the South-American side win football’s greatest trophy.

Messi gave Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Ousmane Dembele fouled Angel di Maria in the penalty box. He dispatched it and became the first player in World Cup history to score in the group stage, last 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of a single tournament.

A few moments later, the Argentine then laid off the ball for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister who then set up Di Maria for the second goal of the game.

With only ten minutes left of the regulation time, Kylian Mbappe gave France a chance at redemption, scoring from the penalty spot and levelling with a phenomenal volley in quick succession.

Messi crashed the box and put Argentina back ahead in extra time before Mbappe completed his hat trick two minutes from the end of extra time.

Argentina eventually won the game in the penalty shootout after Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s attempt and Aurelian Tchouameni missed. Gonzalo Montiel slotted in his penalty kick to win the World Cup for La albiceleste.