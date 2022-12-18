31.1 C
Abuja

Qatar 2022: Argentina beat France to win World Cup

Breaking NewsNews
Joel Ayomide Adejola
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

ARGENTINA are champions of the 2022 World Cup after defeating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi’s two goals and decisiveness in extra time helped the South-American side win football’s greatest trophy.

Messi gave Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Ousmane Dembele fouled Angel di Maria in the penalty box. He dispatched it and became the first player in World Cup history to score in the group stage, last 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of a single tournament.

A few moments later, the Argentine then laid off the ball for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister who then set up Di Maria for the second goal of the game.

With only ten minutes left of the regulation time, Kylian Mbappe gave France a chance at redemption, scoring from the penalty spot and levelling with a phenomenal volley in quick succession.

Messi crashed the box and put Argentina back ahead in extra time before Mbappe completed his hat trick two minutes from the end of extra time.

Argentina eventually won the game in the penalty shootout after Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s attempt and Aurelian Tchouameni missed. Gonzalo Montiel slotted in his penalty kick to win the World Cup for La albiceleste.

Author profile
Joel Ayomide Adejola
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Joel currently monitors and writes stories affecting the local political and sports atmosphere. In his spare time, he strives to accentuate data privacy legislation on the continent.

Additionally, Joel regularly curates tactical analyses on football–check his Twitter page (@crunchpick) for more.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Asake reacts as Nigerian dies from injuries sustained at bungled London concert

A Nigerian lady has reportedly died from injuries she sustained during the stampede that...
Diaspora News

FIFA World Cup: Davido’s first performance after son’s death thrills fans

Nigerian Afro-beats superstar David Adedeji Adeleke, also known as Davido, has delivered an electric...
Diaspora News

Int’l Migrants Day: 280 million people seek greener pastures worldwide – UN

THE Secretary-General of the United States António Guterres has revealed that 280 million people...
Business and Economy

How we will protect PoS operators from cash withdrawal policy – CBN

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has calmed the nerves of point-of-sale (PoS) machine...
Conflict and Security

Hoodlums set Owerri magistrate’s court ablaze

A MAGISTRATE'S court in Owerri, Imo State capital, has been razed following a an...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Asake reacts as Nigerian dies from injuries sustained at bungled London concert

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.