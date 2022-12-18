FIFA World Cup: Davido’s first performance after son’s death thrills fans

Nigerian Afro-beats superstar David Adedeji Adeleke, also known as Davido, has delivered an electric performance at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Davido was joined by co-stars Aisha of Qatar and America’s Trinidad Cardona at the iconic Lusail stadium to perform the official World Cup song Heyya Heyya, just before the commencement of the finals between Argentina and France.

The singer donned a rustic all silver-shining costume as he made his first public performance since the tragic death of his son Ifeanyi on November 1.

Aisha is one of Qatar’s most well-known singers, and her celebrity status has led to appearances at the United Nations General Assembly and the opening of the Doha Festival City.

Trinidad Cardona is a well-known American singer and social media personality. The Arizona-born pop artist established himself in 2017 with the viral hit ‘Jennifer’ before going on to achieve global success with the follow-up single ‘Dinero’.

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after winning on penalties following a 3-3 draw against France in the final that has gone down in history as one of the lost thrilling in the 92-year history of the tournament.

This is the third time the South American country would be winning the FIFA World Cup in over nine decades, after its victory in 1978 and 1986. Argentina has also been runners up three times: in 1930, 1990 and 2014.