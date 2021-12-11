Davido’s N250m donation to orphanages receives more than 1,200 entries

— 1 min read

A N250 million donation by Nigerian musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has received more than 1200 entries three days after it was opened for application.

The singer revealed this on Instagram stories on Saturday.

He said that the outcome of the verification, which he said was ongoing, would be known on Monday.

He also added that the disbursement would take place on the 18th and 19th of this month.

“Verification is ongoing, and the report will be out by 15th December. Selection and disbursement 18th/19th and the press release should by 20th Dec,” he said.

“1234 responded; 852 without orphanage names; 382 with orphanage names.

“The national association of orphanages in Nigeria sent the list of orphanage homes within their coverage, which to some extent, is helping us in the verification process. God bless. We rise by lifting others.”

The award-winning singer had raised part of the money in November through his friends as part of activities to mark his birthday.

However, he donated the money to orphanages across the country through a five-person committee he had set up to monitor the disbursement.