Nigerians applaud Davido for donating N250 million to orphanage homes

NIGERIAN music star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has been applauded by Nigerians for donating N250 million to orphanage homes across the country.

Davido announced the donation on his social media pages on Saturday.

The singer thanked his friends and fans who contributed N201 million in three days and disclosed he would add N50 million from his pocket.

Davido on Thursday challenged his colleagues to contribute N1 million each to clear his Rolls Royce. The post went viral, and contributions were running into several millions within one hour.

The artiste, surprised by the outpour of support and love, said he did not expect the massive response from Nigerians, who sent him millions and little tokens to express their love and support for him.

He said in a statement: “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans and the public for the generous expression of love in recent days. In my usual playful manner, a few days ago, I requested that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday.

“The response exceeded my expectations, as I received more than N200 million in less than two days. I truly appreciate everyone who donated a hard-earned fund, and I am very thankful for your generosity.

“I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totalling N200 million, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria, as well as Paroche foundations. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of N50 million, making it a total of N250 million.”

Some of the contributors are: Zlatan Ibile – 1,000,000, Ikorodu Bois – 5,000, Richie Richie – 1,000,000, Mr Eazi – 1,000,000, Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed, E Money – Undisclosed, Kolaqalagbo – 1,000,000, Aluya Richie – 1,000,000. Chike – 1,000,000, Nengi – 1,000,000, Money Maker – 1,000,000, Sir Banko – 1,000,000, Adekunle Gold – 1,000,000, Evih – 1,000,000, Peruzzi – 1,000,000, Mr Peak – 1,000,000.

Othersc are, Teni – 1,000,000, Akin Alabi – Undisclosed, Baba Ali – 1,500,000, Charles of Play – 1,000,000, Cubana Chief Priest – 1,000,000, Naira Marley – 1,000,000, Patoranking – Undisclosed. Femi Otedola – Undisclosed, Nasboi – 1,000,000, M.I. Abaga – 1,000,000, Eniola Badmus – 1,000,000.

Davido has set up a committee headed by Titi Adebayo who is the Founder/CEO of Paroche Reach Out Foundation as the chairperson to oversee the donation of the N250 million to orphanages across the country.

Below are those on the committee:

1. Mrs Titi Adebayo – Chairman of the committee.

2. Professor Jonathan Nwosu – Secretary of the committee.

3. Professor Yahana Joel Asabe of the Northern Nigeria Seventh Day Adventist Union Conference.

4. Pastor (Dr) Oyalabu of Spring Time Development Foundation (SDF).

5. Professor Uloma Onuoha

He said the committee would be in charge of gathering, evenly disbursing, and publishing the list of orphanages that profited from the funds for transparency.

The 28-year-old artist who is set to celebrate his birthday on Monday also disclosed that he intends to start a fundraising event every year to celebrate his birthday and reach out to people in need.

While the contribution into Davido’s Wema Bank account was ongoing, reports say officials from the Bank in Lagos visited Davido in Dubai Friday night.

The visit of the bank officials was revealed by the singer’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, who captured it as such, “Wema Bank finally touchdown from Lagos. Ent law life will have you doing meetings at the wildest hours.” (sic)

Reposting the post on his Instagram story, Davido said, “@wema_bank couldn’t wait”, revealing his location as the United Arab Emirates.

Thrilled by the outcome of the fundraising, Wema bank posted on its official social media handle, “Na bank wey Davido dey use we go dey use now.”

Meanwhile, the decision of Davido to donate N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria has continued to generate reactions. So many celebrities have commended the musician for donating the money to orphanage homes.

Ovation Publisher Dele Momodu hailed the singer saying, “Well done King David; a phenomenal influence well utilised.”

Famous club owner Obi Cubana said, “Davido donates 250 million to orphanages! You see what we are talking about? A king will always be a king!”

“We all rise by lifting others! It’s not about how much we have but having the mind to help when and where we can! Together, we can all make the world a better place! Thank you King David for impacting the world positively. Thank you!”

Also speaking, Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, said, “This is why I love this young man, @davido, he stands out. The wisdom of God will never depart from you my dear brother.”

Twitter influencer, Reno Omokri, went spiritual on the matter. Omokri wrote: “Davido is much wiser than all those who gave him monies on his birthday. He understands the spiritual realm and the ways of God. He has secured a soft spot in the Heart of the Creator, by virtue of James 1:27. I commend him. What a heart of gold. What a man to watch for the future. Could his life trajectory be like Ronald Reagan’s? Those who gave to him are different issue entirely. They should read Proverbs 22:16.”

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, said, “Blood is thicker than water. Davido, my own man of the year. My cousin to the world. Queen lateefah’s lineage. I hate to boast about fam but it is what it is. Love and light.”

A Nigerian, Taofeek Kamal, told The ICIR, “Na Davido we go dey follow, na him be Baba.”

The internet has been agog in the past few days since Davido started the fundraising, with many discussing it in various places.