Qatar 2022: Preview: Analysing Hannibal Mejbri’s prospects for Tunisia

HANNIBAL Mejbri has the opportunity to set the stage alight when Tunisia face off against France later today.

The 19-year-old Tunisian international has had a blistering season, establishing himself as an integral part of Birmingham City’s midfield. Since he joined them on loan from his parent club, Manchester United, he has earned the admiration and some caution for his all-action, relentless, and combative style.

“He plays on the edge,” says his manager, John Eustace “that’s why he’s so good, a top player. I am certainly not going to stop him doing what he does but he has to realize the importance of managing the games at times.”

Hannibal has racked up 23 fouls this season, third among all Birmingham players but has also drawn 28 fouls (2nd most in his team). Despite his slim frame, he has shown a willingness to embrace physical contact and is often in the midst of tackles and duels.

By his admission, “Everyone told me the Championship is physical, and as you can see I am not the biggest guy, but I can manage to win some duels and win some fouls. It is hard, but I will get used to it.”

Prospects at Tunisia

Nevertheless, this makes him an intriguing option for Tunisian manager Jadel Kadri.

In Hannibal’s earlier games for the national side, he played off flanks to compensate for flaccidity in duels. His recent development, however, could mean that he could be a late option for this Tunisian side, who are notorious for employing a conservative-defensive approach.

From 2019 till the last international break, the “Eagles of Carthage” conceded only 26 goals in 51 matches.

In a recent interview, the France-born Tunisian mentioned that he is “working on discipline” and positioning with the manager. He adds, “I have his (Kadri’s) confidence, I have the confidence of all the staff in Tunisia, and hopefully I can get more minutes and show what I can do here.”