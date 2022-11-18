31.1 C
Abuja

World Cup 2022: Qatar bans sale of alcohol in stadiums

NewsWorld News
Lama Queen Godoz
Qatar World Cup
Qatar World Cup
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALCOHOL will not be sold at the eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar after FIFA reversed its earlier decision, two days before the tournament.

Despite restrictions in the Muslim country, alcohol was to be sold “in select areas within stadiums”.

The World Cup begins on Sunday, November 20 with Qatar versus Ecuador as the opening match.

statement by the world football governing body on Friday, November 18 said alcohol would no longer be sold at the venues.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” FIFA said.

Sales of Bud Zero, a non-alcoholic drink will be available at Qatar’s stadiums.

Authorities of the host country and FIFA have made arrangements for the surrounding areas to provide a pleasant experience for all fans.

- Advertisement -

The statement added that FIFA appreciates Budweiser’s parent company AD InBev for their support and understanding on the new policy.

Meanwhile, the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) frowned at the timing of the decision to ban beer sales.

“Some fans like a beer at a game and some don’t, but the real issue is the last minute U-turn which speaks to a wider problem – the total lack of communication and clarity from the organising committee towards supporters,” said the spokesperson.

The supporters association wondered other commitments to fans would be honored during the tournament.

Author profile
Lama Queen Godoz
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Twitter shuts offices, orders staff to resume next week

MASS resignations has forced Twitter to revoke badge access and shut its offices temporarily,...
Politics and Governance

Buhari sacks NYSC Director General

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)...
News Analysis

Can an African team win the World Cup? New football study crunches the numbers

By Matthew Andrews, Harvard Kennedy School Many football lovers hope an African team will finally...
Business and Economy

Naira redesign: Miyetti Allah asks CBN for three months extension

THE Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has asked the Central Bank...
Education

Akwa Ibom govt takes action against ‘illegal school charges’ after ICIR-funded investigation

By Ekemini Simon The government of Akwa Ibom state has admitted to the findings highlighted...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTwitter shuts offices, orders staff to resume next week

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.