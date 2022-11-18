World Cup 2022: Qatar bans sale of alcohol in stadiums

ALCOHOL will not be sold at the eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar after FIFA reversed its earlier decision, two days before the tournament.

Despite restrictions in the Muslim country, alcohol was to be sold “in select areas within stadiums”.

The World Cup begins on Sunday, November 20 with Qatar versus Ecuador as the opening match.

A statement by the world football governing body on Friday, November 18 said alcohol would no longer be sold at the venues.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” FIFA said.

Sales of Bud Zero, a non-alcoholic drink will be available at Qatar’s stadiums.

Authorities of the host country and FIFA have made arrangements for the surrounding areas to provide a pleasant experience for all fans.

- Advertisement -

The statement added that FIFA appreciates Budweiser’s parent company AD InBev for their support and understanding on the new policy.

Meanwhile, the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) frowned at the timing of the decision to ban beer sales.

“Some fans like a beer at a game and some don’t, but the real issue is the last minute U-turn which speaks to a wider problem – the total lack of communication and clarity from the organising committee towards supporters,” said the spokesperson.

The supporters association wondered other commitments to fans would be honored during the tournament.