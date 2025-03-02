Ramadan meal dispute: Bauchi businessman arrested over wife’s murder

THE Bauchi State Police Command has launched an investigation into an alleged case of culpable homicide involving a businessman, Nuru Isah.

He was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Wasila Abdullahi, following a dispute over Ramadan meal preparations.

According to a police statement issued on Sunday, the incident occurred on March 1, 2025, at about 11:30 pm near Government Girls College, Fadamam Mada Area, Bauchi.

The disagreement reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the handling of food ingredients and fruits meant for breaking the Ramadan fast.

“This unfortunate event arose from a misunderstanding between one Nuru Isah, aged 50, a businessman at Central Market Bauchi and his second wife, Wasila Abdullahi, aged 24, concerning handling food ingredients and fruits designated for breaking the Ramadan fast, which escalated into a violent confrontation,” the police stated.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Isah allegedly struck his wife with a cane during the altercation, causing her to collapse and lose consciousness in their home.

She was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed her death.

“The Bauchi State Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation into this incident and has apprehended the suspect, Nuru Isah. The cane purportedly used in the assault has been recovered as evidence, and the deceased has been placed in the mortuary pending autopsy procedures,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, assured the public that justice would be served.

“Domestic violence constitutes a serious offence with potentially devastating repercussions. Every individual is entitled to reside in a safe and secure environment.

“Collectively, we can foster a community that prioritises respect, empathy, and understanding,” Muhammad said.

The police reiterated their commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring that perpetrators of criminal activities are held accountable.

The ICIR reports that the incident adds to a chain of femicide cases in the country.

In February, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command rescued a 25-year-old lady, Promise Eze, from a suspected ritualist and armed robber at an hotel in the Wuse area of Abuja.

The command said it had launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect.

Earlier in January this year, The ICIR reported how Eliojo Salomey, a 24-year-old serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member based in Mararaba, a fast-growing community near Abuja, was allegedly butchered by her boyfriend, a gospel singer, Timileyin Ajayi.