Reactions as pigeons released by Buhari to mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day refuse to fly

NIGERIANS on social media have expressed mixed reactions as pigeons released by President Muhammadu Buhari to mark this year Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja, on Friday, refused to fly.

President Buhari was seen in footage by Channels Television on Twitter opening the birdcage, picked up one of the birds and threw it into the air but the bird landed on the cage and refused to fly. He subsequently took off the cover of the cage to free the entire birds but they refused to fly.

Something similar happened in 2014 when the pigeons refused to fly when former President Goodluck Jonathan freed them. The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, described the incident at the time as a sign that God had abandoned Jonathan.

The ritual of releasing pigeons is to commemorate the life of a departed loved one and is common at significant events like funerals or memorials. It also signifies peace.

Some Nigerians, have however described the refusal to fly as a ‘sign that there is no peace in the country.

Below are some comments gathered by The ICIR.

There's no peace in Nigeria. There's no progress being made. And there's no harmony among us. So the pigeons refused to fly Unbothered and unhinged, Buhari didn't hesitate to leave the birds. Like he does with Nigeria and Nigerians You won't find a more iconic video — P.article! (@isiomanb) January 15, 2021

It's a bad omen but a lot of people think it's funny @MBuhari should just resign with immediate effect — Adewale benson (@Accept_me4luv) January 15, 2021

These pigeons reminds me of some Nigerians, no matter how much you show them the light, set them free on the right path, they will still return to their cage. They love their slave masters & don’t know what to do with freedom when they get it. — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) January 15, 2021

Just imagine the pigeons sef refuse to agree with the commentary..they refuse to fly. If men can discern the times ordinary birds are discerning the times that we don't have peace in the country 😂 — Sir lewis (@hardeclarks) January 15, 2021

Let me tell you the symbolic reason why pigeons are released to fly. It is to signify peace, harmony and security in the country. The pigeons refused to fly! — Morris Monye💙 (@Morris_Monye) January 15, 2021

Every spokesmen of this administration are doing a very difficult job. To have deliberately stripped themselves of sense,go back home to their loved ones later in the day to relieve their cheer idiocy. Those birds "bolted" 😋 pic.twitter.com/WOkc55ExRP — dire adesanya (@adeologo_dire) January 15, 2021

You see pigeons that refused to fly away but I see pigeons that says No, we are peace and we will not leave this country. You see bad omen but I see good omen. You choose to look in bad direction and I choose to look in good direction because I see the light! Pigeon: PEACE! — Daniel Anthony (@danishhen2) January 15, 2021

This birds are even against this government…Them no gree fly high…some dey fly high dey come back… pic.twitter.com/nRyzKQPcrF — OluwaFemi (@Chief_talker) January 15, 2021

This reminds me of religious leaders in Uganda who released pigeons for a peaceful elections 🤣 #UgandaDecides2021 pic.twitter.com/e3l8H9CKPS — Mzizi 🇺🇬🇯🇲 (@WeAreMzizi) January 15, 2021

This was what happened in 2014 when they refused to fly for Jonathan. I remember Father Mbaka saying that it was a sign from God that Jonathan had been rejected by Heaven. I wonder how the controversial priest will interpret this one. 😆 — Eniola Akinkuotu (@ENIBOY) January 15, 2021

I guarantee you… If it was possible, the DSS would arrest the pigeons for such an affront on the President. But really, is there peace, harmony and security in the land? And totally unrelated, Channels TV is fake news. — Morris Monye💙 (@Morris_Monye) January 15, 2021

Birds love to fly. Caged birds will fly once the cage is open. My man opened the cage, they even tried to push the pigeons to fly. Omo them no gree 😭😭😭. Pigeon no wan make bandit nab them, where papa pigeonma wan see 4M this Dry season. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) January 15, 2021

