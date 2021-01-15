fbpx

Reactions as pigeons released by Buhari to mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day refuse to fly

By Vincent Ufuoma

NIGERIANS on social media have expressed mixed reactions as pigeons released by President Muhammadu Buhari to mark this year Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja, on Friday, refused to fly.

President Buhari was seen in footage by Channels Television on Twitter opening the birdcage, picked up one of the birds and threw it into the air but the bird landed on the cage and refused to fly. He subsequently took off the cover of the cage to free the entire birds but they refused to fly.

Something similar happened in 2014 when the pigeons refused to fly when former President Goodluck Jonathan freed them. The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, described the incident at the time as a sign that God had abandoned Jonathan.

The ritual of releasing pigeons is to commemorate the life of a departed loved one and is common at significant events like funerals or memorials. It also signifies peace.

Some Nigerians, have however described the refusal to fly as a ‘sign that there is no peace in the country.
Below are some comments gathered by The ICIR.

Vincent Ufuoma

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

