REC laments low voters’ turnout in Benue

File photo of election used to illustrate the report
Mustapha USMAN
THE ongoing bye-election in some polling units in Benue State Local Government Areas (LGAs) has been characterised by a low turnout of voters, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Sam Egwu, said. 

Egwu attributed the low turnout to residents going to farms or conducting commercial activities in communities where the election is held.

Despite the low turnout, the exercise has been going on smoothly, according to the REC.


    Meanwhile, there has been a relatively high turnout in some polling units in Kaduna and Oyo states, where the re-run and bye-elections are also taking place today, according to updates by Channels Television.

    Voting is ongoing peacefully at polling unit 009, Market Road, Barnawa, with a large turnout of voters.

    The ICIR also observed an impressive turnout of voters at Ward 6, Unit 7 in Odo Osun 1, Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

    The ICIR reported that bye-election and re-run were underway in Benue, Lagos, Bayelsa and 23 other states today, Saturday, February 3.

