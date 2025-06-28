Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Kayode Peters dies in Canada

CELEBRATED Nigerian filmmaker, director, and actor Kayode Peters has passed away.

He died in Toronto-Canada, on the morning of Saturday, June 28, following a prolonged battle with illness. He was 49.

The news of his passing was confirmed in a heartfelt statement released by his family via his official Instagram page.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Kayode Peters Adewumi, who passed on peacefully this morning, June 28, 2025, in Toronto, Canada,” the family wrote. “KP braved, challenged, and conquered a long-time illness until his last breath this morning.”

Described as a cherished son, husband, father, brother, and friend, Peters was widely respected not just for his artistic brilliance but for his warmth, humility, and generous spirit. “He touched countless lives, both on and off the screen, and will be deeply missed,” the statement added.

Peters rose to prominence in the early 2000s as the creator of the hit comedy series Flatmates, which quickly became a staple of Nigerian television. Over the years, he cemented his legacy through his work on other beloved shows such as ‘Extended Family’ and through his vibrant contributions to Nigeria’s stage and theatre scene.

A passionate advocate for local talent and storytelling, Peters helped shape the careers of many young actors and comedians, and his productions were known for blending humor with social commentary.

As news of his passing spreads, tributes have begun pouring in from fans, colleagues, and the wider Nigerian entertainment industry, celebrating a man whose work brought joy to countless homes.

The Adewumi family has requested privacy as they begin preparations for his funeral, with more details expected to be announced in the coming days.