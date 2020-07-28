REPORT: 142 killed, 44 kidnapped in six days in Northern Nigeria

A security report by the Council on Foreign Relations says about 142 persons were killed in just six days while 44 others were kidnapped in Northern Nigeria as insecurity in the region escalates.

The breakdown of the death toll and kidnapping revealed that Kaduna State had the most cases during the six days with six incidents of killing and kidnapping followed by Katsina State with four incidents.

According to the report, some Fulani militia killed seven people on July 23, in Kajuru, Kaduna State, and while bandits killed 10 in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of the state on July 24.

The report stated that kidnappers abducted six in Chikun, Kaduna State on July 18, as suspected Fulani militia killed 11 people in Zangon Kataf on July 20.

It further revealed that suspected herdsmen killed 21 civilians on July 19 and one police inspector in Kaura and sectarian violence led to three deaths in Kauru, Kaduna on July 21.

In Kastina State on July 18, a bomb explosion killed six children in Malumfashi, while 23 Nigerian soldiers and 17 bandits were killed during a clash in Jibia on July 18.

In Batsari town of Katsina State, bandits killed three civilians on July 21 and kidnapped 17 on July 22 in Safana town of the state.

Five Aid workers were killed by Boko Haram insurgents on July 22 in Borno State preceding an attack by the terrorist group that killed three in Chibok town of the state.

In Zamfara State a military airstrike killed “several” (estimated at 10) bandits in Talata-Mafara on July 20 while another military airstrike killed “several” (estimated at 10) bandits in Birnin-Magaji/Kiyaw, Zamfara on July 23.

Kidnappers killed two vigilantes in Gassol, Taraba State while a joint task force killed four kidnappers in Lokoja, Kogi State on July 19.

Sixteen persons were kidnapped in Rafi, Niger State and five abducted in Jada area of Adamawa State.

Meanwhile, Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff claimed that Nigeria is now safer than it was five years ago.

Buratai said this during a sit-out with Wounded Soldiers in Action (WIA) in Kaduna State on Monday.

“I am proud you have made the impact that some of our colleagues and Nigerians are safe and I am equally happy that we are living in peace and Nigeria is safer now than we had five years ago, Buratai”

The Wounded Soldiers in Action are officers and men injured during various operations against insurgency receiving treatment at the 44, Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

However, the Senate had recently called for the removal of Service Chiefs over rising insecurity in Nigeria, The ICIR had reported.