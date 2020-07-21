Insurgency: Senate calls for resignation of service chiefs

A POINT of order calling for the resignation of service chiefs was raised on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

The motion was moved by Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south and chairman of the committee on the army.

The prayer demanded that Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff; Gabriel Olonisakin, chief of defence staff and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, chief of naval staff, step aside for new appointments to be made.

All the current serving chiefs are due for retirement.

Ayo Fadahunsi, the vice-chairman of the senate committee on customs, also proposed the stepping aside of the service chiefs, and his prayer was seconded by Senator Betty Apiafi.

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President, ruled on the prayer and it was largely supported by all the senators in attendance, Punch reports.

This is coming shortly after the mass resignation of 365 soldiers from the Nigerian Army, citing ‘loss of interest.’

The Army denied such development, submitting that it was a malicious plot to discredit the Nigerian Army. However, the House of Representatives resolved to investigate the mass resignation.

Meanwhile, not less than 40 soldiers were reportedly killed during two separate attacks that occurred between the Army and the Boko Haram insurgents in Kumala village along Maiduguri – Damboa Highway, Borno State, on Wednesday, The ICIR learnt.