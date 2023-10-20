Reps ask FG to ban Queen Primer textbook over pro-LGBTQ+ contents

THE House of Representatives has asked the federal and state governments to ban the Queen Primer textbook, used in primary schools, over what it described as ‘sexual perversion’ content

The House passed the resolution during a plenary session on Thursday, October 19, following the adoption of a motion presented by Sulaiman Gumi, a representative from Zamfara state.

Gumi, while presenting the matter to the House, claimed that the textbook “subtly introduces the terms — ‘gay’, ‘eros’ — that communise sexual perversion and immoral behaviours”.

According to him, the textbook exposes children to inappropriate sexual content for their age.

He described some of the book’s contents as “unlawful, unethical, highly immoral and antithetical to child upbringing.”

The legislator also bemoaned the “influx” of foreign educational materials that promote and teach “certain morals” that are “alien and inimical” to the nation’s norms and values.

He emphasized the necessity of nurturing and safeguarding moral values in children and society by opposing behaviours that contravene the nation’s laws.

Consequently, the House called on the Federal Government to place a “total ban on the local production, importation and use of any educational material” that contains words that teach or promote “lesbianism, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT)” in schools across the country.

The House also urged the Education Ministry, Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council, and the Education Research Council (ERC) to “carefully vet and censor” the contents of educational materials used in nursery and primary schools in the country.

The Green Chamber asked the Ministry and the two agencies to ensure that the education materials are “appropriate and devoid of any connotation of pervasive culture”.

The ICIR reports that Nigeria has laws that criminalise same-sex sexual activity, including organisations and individuals that support or promote it.

The Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, also known as the “Anti-Gay Law,” signed into law in 2014, imposes severe penalties on individuals engaging in same-sex relationships or supporting LGBTQ rights.

Under the law, same-sex marriages are explicitly prohibited, with penalties including imprisonment for up to 14 years.

The Act also criminalizes the formation of organizations supporting LGBTQ rights or public displays of same-sex affection, imposing penalties on individuals who facilitate or participate in same-sex unions.